Senate Democrats Introduce Bill to Reassert Oversight for Possible F-35 Sales to UAE

JNS.org – Two Senate Democrats introduced a bill on Tuesday to reassert congressional oversight over the possible sale of sophisticated and mission-critical American military systems that the Trump administration plans to sell to the United Arab Emirates—namely, F-35 jets.

The move comes after Abu Dhabi has normalized ties with Jerusalem as part of the Abraham Accords.

Sens. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) introduced the Secure F-35 Exports Act of 2020 that seeks to ensure that any sale will not proceed with the delivery of aircraft unless and until the president can make detailed certifications to Congress that US technology and Israeli security are fully protected.

“Ensuring that the United States and its crucial partner in the Middle East, Israel, maintain their critical qualitative military advantages over all potential adversaries is enshrined in law and must be one of the highest priorities of any president and Congress; this rush to close an F-35 deal by President [Donald] Trump before the end of his term could well undermine that objective,” said Menendez.

