October 23, 2020 9:13 am
Ivanka Trump Seen Praying at Rebbe’s Gravesite Ahead of US Election

avatar by i24 News

Ivanka Trump. Photo: US Air Force Staff Sgt. Marianique Santos via Wikimedia Commons.

i24News – Following US President Donald Trump’s final debate with Democrat rival Joe Biden, the president’s daughter and senior advisor, Ivanka, was seen paying a visit overnight Thursday to the gravesite of the Lubavitcher Rebbe.

According to outlet ColLive, she came to the Old Montefiore Cemetery in the Cambria Heights section of Queens in New York in order to pray at the Ohel (the holy gravesite of the Rebbe).

Prior to the previous US presidential election in 2016, she had done the same, accompanied by her husband, Jared Kushner.

This time around, she arrived on a direct flight from Nashville, landed in John F. Kennedy International Airport and took a 10-minute drive to the site of the Rebbe’s tombstone.

Kushner was accompanied by Rabbi Zalman and Toba Grossbaum, directors of Chabad of Livingston in New Jersey, according to ColLive.

With polls showing Biden far ahead in the race for the highest office in the land, Donald Trump faces a major hurdle to maintain his White House position come November 3.

