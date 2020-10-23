US Jewish Groups Overjoyed by Israel-Sudan Peace Announcement

The pulses of American Jewish leaders were set racing again on Friday as they reacted to the announcement of a historic US-brokered normalization agreement between Israel and Sudan.

“We applaud the beginning of the process of normalizing relations between the State of Israel and the Republic of Sudan, which deserves universal support by all who seek peace in the Middle East,” declared the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, in a statement lauding the news.

“Sudan is the third Arab country to make peace with Israel in the past two months, the significance of which cannot be overstated, as these landmark diplomatic agreements represent the dawn of a new age for the relationship between the Jewish State and the Muslim world,” the statement asserted. “In normalizing relations with Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and now Sudan pave the way for more Arab and Muslim countries to embrace peace and reconciliation.”

Predicted the Conference of Presidents: “The rapidly shifting dynamics of the Middle East signify a future that will be defined by diplomacy and cooperation, with rejectionism and extremism relegated to the past.”

In a separate statement, the American Jewish Committee (AJC) noted that the “Israel-Sudan agreement comes amidst a pivotal transition in Sudan as the country prepares for democratic elections in 2022, following last year’s historic revolution overthrowing dictator Omar al-Bashir.”

“AJC affirms US support for Sudan’s civilian-led transitional government as it leads this process,” the organization said in a statement.

“Sudan is returning to its values of openness, and thereby increasing its ability to exercise leadership in the region,” commented AJC CEO David Harris. “We recall with deep appreciation in 1979 when there was such a virulent reaction to the Egypt-Israel peace treaty, Sudan was one of only two Arab states that stood with Egypt and supported its brave decision.”

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) hailed the agreement as an accomplishment for US President Donald Trump.

“This is very welcome news, and the Trump administration deserves tremendous credit for this diplomatic success,” former US Senator Norm Coleman — RJC national chairman — said in a statement. “Today, Muslim countries are entering into diplomatic, trade, and other relations with the State of Israel. These amazing changes will bring greater peace, stability, security, and opportunity to millions of people. And the credit for bringing those historic achievements to fruition goes to President Donald Trump.”

Rabbi Abraham Cooper of the Simon Wiesenthal Center similarly praised the US administration.

“Sudan former host of Bin Laden and sworn enemy of Israel is making peace with Jewish state,” Cooper tweeted. “Kudos to President Trump, Secy of State Pompeo for being catalysts for historic breakthroughs for Arab-Israeli peace accords.”