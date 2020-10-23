Friday, October 23rd | 5 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Dumb Mistake’ Exposed Iranian Hand Behind Fake Proud Boys US Election Emails – Sources

Israel’s 50 ‘Racist Laws’? Hardly

US Says It Blacklisted Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq

How Animals Can Teach Us About Our Behavior

Ivanka Trump Seen Praying at Rebbe’s Gravesite Ahead of US Election

Israel-Dubai Conference Offers a First of Its Kind Collaboration

Israeli Arabs Remain Divided Over Normalization Deals With Gulf States

Determining Next Steps of Next Administration on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Former CAIR Employee, SJP President Running for Florida City Commissioner

In Final Trump-Biden Showdown, Less Chaos but Plenty of Clashes

October 23, 2020 9:38 am
0

US Says It Blacklisted Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps march in a parade in Tehran, Sept. 22, 2011. Photo: Reuters / Stringer / File.

The United States on Thursday blacklisted Iraj Masjedi, Iran’s ambassador to Iraq, saying he has for years overseen the training and support of Iraqi militia groups which are responsible for attacks on US and coalition forces in Iraq.

“In his current capacity, Masjedi has exploited his position as the Iranian regime’s ambassador in Iraq to obfuscate financial transfers conducted for the benefit of the IRGC-QF,” Treasury said in a statement, referring to the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.