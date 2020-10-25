Sunday, October 25th | 7 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Cabinet Approves Bahrain Accord, Parliament Vote Pending

Israeli Minister Says Qatar Could Get F-35s ‘Sooner or Later’

Suicide Bombing at Kabul Education Centre Kills 24, Students Among the Victims

Trump Goes on Offensive Against Biden With Trip to New Hampshire

Majority Will Accept Result of US Election, Even If They Dislike the Winner: Reuters/Ipsos Poll

Report: Under Sudan Peace Deal, Illegal Migrants in Israel May Be Sent Home

Sudanese Oppositionists Reject Normalization With Israel

Israeli Arabs Protest Against French President Over Muhammad Cartoons

US, Bahrain Sign MOU to Combat Antisemitism and Pledge to Fight Religious Intolerance

Israeli Proptech Company Wins Insurance Category at Real Estate Tech Awards

October 25, 2020 9:17 am
0

California Community College Students Adopt Universal Definition of Antisemitism

avatar by JNS.org

Entrance to Foothill College in Los Altos Hills, Calif. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The student government at a community college in Northern California unanimously adopted on Thursday the widely accepted International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, becoming the first student government in the Bay Area to do so, according to Students Supporting Israel.

Foothill College’s student government passed the resolution to adopt the IHRA definition in a 28-0 vote, noting that there’s been “record levels” of hate crimes against Jewish individuals and institutions.

It also mentions that “Jewish students constitute a part of a diverse ethnic group at Foothill College not currently protected by student government appropriately.”

The resolution did not go into specifics such as mentioning any antisemitic incidents on campus.

But it did call on the college itself to adopt the IHRA definition, stating a copy be sent to members of the school administration, including college president Thuy Nguyen.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.