October 25, 2020 12:08 pm
Israeli Cabinet Approves Bahrain Accord, Parliament Vote Pending

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, and US Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz deliver statements before boarding an El Al plane to Bahrain, at Ben-Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 18, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun / Pool.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet on Sunday approved Israel’s normalization accord with Bahrain, which now awaits parliamentary ratification, a Cabinet statement said.

The accord, signed at a White House ceremony on Sept. 15 where the United Arab Emirates also established formal ties with Israel, was unanimously approved by Netanyahu’s Cabinet, minister Tzachi Hanegbi told Army Radio.

Bahrain’s Cabinet approved the accord on Oct. 19.

An Israeli parliamentary spokesman said a date had yet to be set for a plenum vote on the accord with Bahrain. Israel and the UAE ratified their bilateral accord earlier this month.

