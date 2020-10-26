‘I Hope to Soon Visit Tel Aviv,’ Says CEO of UAE Investment House

CTech – Abubaker Seddiq Al Khoori, the CEO of the Abu Dhabi Capital Group told a Jerusalem Venture Partners-led delegation of Israeli business people visiting the UAE that he was excited to be meeting with entrepreneurs and investors from Israel and looks forward to a reciprocal visit. “We gathered a distinguished team of our senior executives, including our chief technologist, our legal representatives, and the head of our real-estate investments department. I hope that very soon we will be able to come to Tel Aviv to do business,” he said.

The meeting took part under the auspices of the Jerusalem Venture Partners’ first of its kind business delegation to Abu Dhabi and Dubai that includes representatives of 12 high-tech and foodtech companies and the fund’s investment team led by Erel Margalit.

“We came here not merely as business people, but as goodwill ambassadors. We are seeking new beginnings and a new chapter in the relationship. Our region is thirsty for collaborations. We are here not only for profits, but rather to make an impact on our sector, our countries, and the region at large,” Margalit said. “We know that if we want to succeed here, we must listen and serve an idea. We in Israel have industries that can have a deep impact, such as cyber, foodtech, agrotech, insurtech, and others. Just like Emirati companies who seek to expand beyond their borders, Israeli companies too are multinationals who want to conquer the world. We believe that cooperation with companies from the UAE will generate a substantial force.”

The Israeli delegation was invited to the UAE by the Dubai International Financial Centre, which manages the free trade zone in the heart of Dubai’s financial sector, which is one of the world’s leading financial hubs.

“I believe that very soon UAE companies will join our center in New York. I hope that innovation will transform not only technology, but the region and our vision for it,” Margalit told the Emirati representatives. “The field of food security is of great importance. We don’t want to just build small things, but rather to build large and impactful companies. We aren’t interested in small companies. We want to do grand things with you.”

Meir Orbach is in the UAE as a guest of JVP.