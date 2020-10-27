Tuesday, October 27th | 9 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Businesses in Downtown Ithaca Hit by Spate of Antisemitic Vandalism

Florida State Student Leader, Tainted by Past Antisemitic Remarks, Ousted After Court Ruling

Lawsuit of Family of Holocaust Survivor Featured in ‘Borat’ Sequel Dismissed by Judge

Two Years Later, Jewish Groups Remember Victims of Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre

Turkish President Erdogan ‘Does Not Represent Muslims or Muslim World,’ Top French Imam Declares

Letter Protests New ‘Critical Ethnic Studies’ Requirement at California State University Said to Threaten Jewish Students

South African Court’s Guilty Verdict Against Antisemitic Writer for Online Rant Hailed by Jewish Community

NYU Chapter of AAUP Professors Group Slams Zoom for Denying Platform to Palestinian Terrorist

Israeli, UAE Soccer Leagues Ink Cooperation Agreement

Qatar to Send More Economic Aid to Gaza Strip in Coming Days

October 27, 2020 4:08 pm
0

Lawsuit of Family of Holocaust Survivor Featured in ‘Borat’ Sequel Dismissed by Judge

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Sacha Baron Cohen in character as Borat at Comic-Con International: San Diego. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

A lawsuit filed by the estate of recently-deceased Holocaust survivor Judith Dim Evans against Sacha Baron Cohen’s new “Borat” film has been dismissed by a judge in Georgia.

Following the ruling by Fulton County Georgia Judge Kevin Farmer, Amazon’s attorney Russell Smith said in a statement: “The lawsuit was dismissed, unconditionally. The lawsuit is over.”

“Sacha Baron Cohen was deeply grateful for the opportunity to work with Judith Dim Evans, whose compassion and courage as a Holocaust survivor has touched the hearts of millions of people who have seen the film,” he added. “Judith’s life is a powerful rebuke to those who deny the Holocaust, and with this film and his activism, Sacha Baron Cohen will continue his advocacy to combat Holocaust denial around the world.”

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Related coverage

October 26, 2020 4:08 pm
0

Grandson of Holocaust Survivors Becomes Latest Jewish Pitcher to Appear in World Series

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Ryan Sherriff on Friday night became the latest Jewish pitcher to be appear in a...

Evans’ family claimed in their lawsuit that the Holocaust survivor, who died over the summer, thought she was participating in a legitimate documentary when she filmed an interview with Baron Cohen who, in character as Borat Sagdiyev, asked her about the Holocaust.

The lawsuit stated that Baron Cohen interviewed her “under false pretenses with the intent of appropriating her likeness.”

Sources close to the filmmakers disputed the lawsuit’s claims, saying Evans was informed of the satirical nature of the project after it was shot and there was footage to prove it.

Baron Cohen dedicated the sequel to Evans, and the filmmakers reportedly helped Evans’ family launch a website in her honor. Also for the first time while making his films, in which almost everyone is an unwitting participant, out of respect for Evans and the friend who shares the scene with her, Baron Cohen revealed he was Jewish and playing an ignorant character to make a case about the importance of Holocaust education.

Indeed in the film, Borat meets Evans in a synagogue and during their lengthy conversation, she tells him about surviving the Holocaust.

When he replies, “But the Holocaust didn’t happen,” Evans says, “I saw it with my own eyes,” Borat then gleefully responds, “The Holocaust happened, really?! Thank you, Judith. You make me so happy!” in a scene that is meant to promote Holocaust education in an effort to combat misinformation.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.