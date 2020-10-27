Two Years Later, Jewish Groups Remember Victims of Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre
by Algemeiner Staff
Jewish groups in the US and around the world commemorated on Tuesday the second anniversary of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, in which 11 Jewish worshippers were murdered by a white supremacist gunman.
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) tweeted:
On the second anniversary of the tragic October day, we honor the eleven lives lost to the single deadliest antisemitic attack in US history. 2 years later, the Pittsburgh community shares a message of hope as they continue to heal.
Watch below.
Remember and Reflect. pic.twitter.com/kTbSeFMpXd
— ADL (@ADL) October 27, 2020
The American Jewish Committee (AJC) tweeted:
Two years ago today, a far-right terrorist murdered 11 Jews during a Shabbat service in a synagogue in Pittsburgh in the worst antisemitic attack in U.S. history.
We will never forget the pain of this horrific day, nor the innocent souls taken.
May their memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/JM3uM9g8uC
— American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) October 27, 2020
The World Jewish Congress (WJC) tweeted:
It’s been two years since October 27, 2018, when eleven Jews were killed by a gunman in an attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in #Pittsburgh.
We remember them and all victims of #antisemitism.
These are their names, their faces.
May their memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/07f7nUhcNq
— WJC (@WorldJewishCong) October 27, 2020
B’nai B’rith International tweeted:
— B’nai B’rith Int’l (@BnaiBrith) October 27, 2020
The Tree Of Life – Or L’Simcha Congregation, where the massacre occurred, tweeted:
We will forever remember the 11 victims of Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Congregation, Congregation Dor Hadash & New Light Congregation who we lost 2 years ago today on October 27, 2018.
Additional resources may be found from @1027Healing.#StrongerThanHate #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/vCFAx842Zd
— Tree Of Life * Or L’Simcha Congregation (@treeoflifepgh) October 27, 2020