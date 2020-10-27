Tuesday, October 27th | 9 Heshvan 5781

October 27, 2020 3:14 pm
0

Two Years Later, Jewish Groups Remember Victims of Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

People pray at a makeshift memorial near the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Oct. 31, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Cathal McNaughton.

Jewish groups in the US and around the world commemorated on Tuesday the second anniversary of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, in which 11 Jewish worshippers were murdered by a white supremacist gunman.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) tweeted:

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) tweeted:

The World Jewish Congress (WJC) tweeted:

B’nai B’rith International tweeted:

The Tree Of Life – Or L’Simcha Congregation, where the massacre occurred, tweeted:

