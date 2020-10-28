It would include sending Israel the Massive Ordnance Penetrator, the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US arsenal, reported Jewish Insider on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the bill.

“We must ensure our ally Israel is equipped and prepared to confront a full range of threats, including the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran. That is why I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan bill to defend Israel from Iran and Hezbollah and reinforce our historic ally’s Qualitative Military Edge in the region with ‘bunker buster’ munitions,” Gottheimer told Jewish Insider. “Iran and its terrorist proxies throughout the region must never be able to threaten the US or Israel with a nuclear weapon.”

The bill would require the US Department of Defense to consult with Israeli officials and report to Congress on Israel’s deterrence capabilities, in addition to the strategic advantages of a sale.

Related coverage Businesses in Downtown Ithaca Hit by Spate of Antisemitic Vandalism Business owners in the downtown area of Ithaca, New York, have been shocked by a spate of graphic antisemitic and...

It also re-emphasizes US support for Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge and Israel’s security amid the Iranian threat.

US support for Israel’s military edge in the Middle East is already law.