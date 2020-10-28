Wednesday, October 28th | 10 Heshvan 5781

October 28, 2020 9:08 am
0

Israel Says Second Round of Sea Border Talks With Lebanon Under Way

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli soldiers stand guard on the road leading to the Rosh Hanikra border crossing with Lebanon, northern Israel, Oct. 14, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

Israel and Lebanon on Wednesday launched a second round of US-mediated talks over their disputed sea border, an Israeli statement said.

Delegations from the long-time foes reconvened at a UN peacekeeper base to “assess the possibility of reaching an agreement on demarcating the maritime border … in a manner enabling the cultivation of natural resources in the area,” Israel’s Energy Ministry said.

The two sides held their first round of talks on Oct. 14 and are expected to hold another round on Thursday, the statement said.

