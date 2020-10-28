Israeli Defense Minister Warns Lebanon Will Pay the Price for Hezbollah Aggression

JNS.org – “Lebanese citizens should know that Hezbollah is their problem, not Israel, because if Hezbollah acts against the State of Israel, Lebanon will pay the price. I hope it does not happen, and we’re here to be prepared for a moment I hope will not come,” said Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday.

It was not the first time the defense minister, who is also Israel’s alternate prime minister, has issued such a warning. In July, Gantz said the IDF had been instructed to bomb Lebanese infrastructure if Hezbollah harmed Israeli soldiers or civilians.

Gantz also signaled optimism about the prospect of an eventual peace deal between Israel and Lebanon, as the two countries are holding rare indirect talks on demarcating their disputed maritime border.

“I also hear positive voices in Lebanon that are even talking about peace with Israel, who are implementing processes with us like shaping the maritime border,” Gantz was quoted as saying in a statement from his office.

