Report: US Citizens Born in Jerusalem to Be Allowed to List ‘Israel’ on Passports

JNS.org – US citizens born in Jerusalem will be allowed to list Israel as their place of birth on their US passport, alluded the Trump administration on Wednesday.

Politico first reported the development, citing a US official, adding that the announcement could be made as soon as Thursday.

Despite the United States recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2017 and relocating its embassy to there from Tel Aviv months later, Americans born in Jerusalem have still been unable to list Israel as their place of birth on their US passport. Currently, those people can only list “Jerusalem” as such on their US passport.

The official told Politico that the new policy, at least as of Wednesday, is that US citizens born in Jerusalem can request to have Israel listed as the country or have it show “Jerusalem.”

For US citizens born outside the United States, US passports usually show countries, not cities, for places of birth. Therefore, there would be no third option to list “Jerusalem, Israel” as a place of birth. US passports for citizens born in the United States include the city of birth.

In 2015, the US Supreme Court ruled that the executive branch has the sole power to grant recognition of sovereign states, striking down a move by Congress to command the executive to change its position on Jerusalem. While at the time the ruling was a victory for the Obama administration, which had been upholding a policy recognizing no state as having sovereignty over Jerusalem, it now has allowed the Trump administration to change course on the passport issue.

Sarah Stern, founder and president of the Endowment for Middle East Truth (EMET), said this important move “shows America has not only recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by moving the embassy, but that American citizens born in Jerusalem will no longer be stateless.”

B’nai B’rith International CEO Daniel Mariaschin told JNS “this is a most welcome development.”

“Like establishing the US embassy there, this recognition of Israel’s capital is a further affirmation of the crucial principle that Jerusalem is, and always will be, Israel’s capital,” he said.