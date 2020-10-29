SFSU Professor Goes on Antisemitic Rant About a ‘Jewish Caucus’ Being ‘Islamophobic’ for Opposing Terrorist Speech

This was recently published by Campus Reform:

San Francisco State University Professor Rabab Abdulhadi said in an interview that students who expressed concern and outrage over her decision to host known terrorist hijacker Leila Khaled were part of a “Jewish caucus” and “a Zionist agenda.” “The Zionist movement is quite strong, it has resources, it has networking,” Abdulhadi remarked in a YouTube interview with Steve Zeltzer, “so they pressure — and actually, some of the legislation, not all of them, but some of them, went along with them, led by the Jewish caucus, which is all Zionist agenda, it has a Zionist agenda.” Abdulhadi claimed the outrage over her invitation to Khaled was manufactured by the “Israel Lobby Industry,” and said opposition to her was “catering to donors, catering to the right-wing agenda and catering to Islamophobia.” Abdulhadi doubled down on her comments later on in the video, stating that the university president “only talked to Zionists, only talked to one brand.” “The university is participating in a very discriminatory, racist, defamatory, smearing campaign by the Zionist bullies and their right-wing, neoliberal and wealthy allies,” Abdulhadi said. She also claimed the talk with Khaled was only canceled because of the university’s desire to retain wealthy Jewish donors, alleging the school’s president told donors she would “crush the Palestinians” and “crush AMED studies.”

That last sentence is only the most obvious lie.

The interview, which was posted on September 22 before the Leila Khaled event was dropped by Zoom, shows that Abdulhadi has no concept of truth. She [13:07] accuses SFSU president Lynn Mahoney of publishing a piece in J Weekly that is “Islamophobic”; you can read it yourself, and see that all Mahoney condemned was terrorism, and that she didn’t use the words Islam or Muslim once.

The interviewer, Steve Zeltzer, directly accused Israel of funding universities through American Jews to further its agenda, comparing it to China and Russia influence campaigns:

When we talk about influence — there’s a big campaign, both Democrats and Republicans talking about the influence of China, the influence of Russia, yet it seems when it comes to Israel and Israeli funding of institutions in the United States and campaigns to target professors such as yourself and others who are critical of Israel, there doesn’t seem to be a problem with that role of Israel in the United States and operating through Jewish community councils and others; it seems like a double standard.

Abdulhadi enthusiastically agrees with this accusation, which goes beyond the dual-loyalty trope of American Jews prioritizing Israel over their own country.

This is today’s antisemitism, and the only defense they use (as Abdulhadi does in this video) is the one that Jew-haters have used throughout the centuries: “Some of my best friends are Jewish.”

