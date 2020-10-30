Amid COVID-19, Online Trading Platform is Looking to Hire 100 Israeli Employees

CTech – Despite a turbulent year around the world, social trading and marketplace platform eToro has announced that it has recruited more than 300 employees since January 2020, half of which are based in Israel. This brings its total workforce to more than 1,000 employees in 12 offices around the world. Currently, 600 members of its entire workforce are Israeli and it is looking to hire 100 more. Most of the positions for Israelis are in R&D, marketing, and customer support.

“We are recruiting talents, especially software developers, with high capabilities who are suitable and interested in taking part in our growth journey,” explained eToro’s VP Human Resources, Miri Kedem. “Along with advanced technological capabilities and first-class professional skills, eToro operates according to a set of values ​​that emphasize, among other values, openness and enjoyment.”

“eToro has experienced significant growth during 2020 as a result of the accelerating global trend of private users looking to trade directly in global markets,” said eToro’s CEO and Co-Founder, Yoni Assia. “The growing interest in capital markets created by the Corona pandemic, combined with our zero commission offer for shares, has driven millions of new investors to use our platform.”