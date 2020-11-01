Sunday, November 1st | 14 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu Says Can ‘See Light at the End of the Tunnel’ as Vaccine Trials Commence

Trump Launches Final, Two-Day Frenzy of Campaigning in Bid for Surprise Win

Six in Custody Over Nice Church Attack in France

Iran’s Daily COVID Death Toll Hits Record High as Cases Surge

Israel Starts Human Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine as Schools Slowly Reopen

Islamists Rage at Macron’s Integration Strategy

Wanted: Decisive Female Leadership to Defeat COVID-19

Trump Is the Candidate for the Middle East

Joe Biden, FDR, and the Nazis

As Campaign Draws to Close, Trump Criticizes Those Fighting Coronavirus

November 1, 2020 10:00 am
0

Netanyahu Says Can ‘See Light at the End of the Tunnel’ as Vaccine Trials Commence

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adjust his mask during a statement as Israel imposes nightly curfews in dozens of towns and neighbourhoods to stem the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beit Shemesh, Israel September 8, 2020. Photo: Alex Kolomoisky/Pool via REUTERS.

i24 News – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sounded optimistic on Sunday over the coronavirus pandemic, saying, “I see the light at the end of the tunnel, I see the vaccines in the State of Israel.”

The prime minister arrived at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, where the Israeli-developed COVID-19 vaccine launched its clinical trial with the first participants, to deliver statements to the press alongside Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz.

“In this means or another, a vaccine developed here or abroad, we will bring enough vaccines to Israeli citizens and then we will be able to finally break free from the pandemic,” Netanyahu remarked

I don’t think this will happen immediately,” he added. “I have only one request: Until there is a vaccine, heed the instructions and don a mask above the nose.”

Gantz, stressing “cautious optimism” and wishing luck to the volunteers, also took the opportunity to criticize the Israeli premier, urging to pass the 2021 state budget as soon as possible.

The experimenter who received the vaccine an hour ago “told me: ‘Help us, I came here to tell you to help us financially. I switched three jobs in the last several months before I received the vaccine,’” the former military chief recalled.

“And I tell you prime minister, we cannot be content with maintaining security, we cannot be content with taking care of health, we need to take care of the economy with a 2021 plan — the sooner the better.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.