Netanyahu Says Can ‘See Light at the End of the Tunnel’ as Vaccine Trials Commence

i24 News – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sounded optimistic on Sunday over the coronavirus pandemic, saying, “I see the light at the end of the tunnel, I see the vaccines in the State of Israel.”

The prime minister arrived at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, where the Israeli-developed COVID-19 vaccine launched its clinical trial with the first participants, to deliver statements to the press alongside Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz.

“In this means or another, a vaccine developed here or abroad, we will bring enough vaccines to Israeli citizens and then we will be able to finally break free from the pandemic,” Netanyahu remarked

“I don’t think this will happen immediately,” he added. “I have only one request: Until there is a vaccine, heed the instructions and don a mask above the nose.”

Gantz, stressing “cautious optimism” and wishing luck to the volunteers, also took the opportunity to criticize the Israeli premier, urging to pass the 2021 state budget as soon as possible.

The experimenter who received the vaccine an hour ago “told me: ‘Help us, I came here to tell you to help us financially. I switched three jobs in the last several months before I received the vaccine,’” the former military chief recalled.

“And I tell you prime minister, we cannot be content with maintaining security, we cannot be content with taking care of health, we need to take care of the economy with a 2021 plan — the sooner the better.”