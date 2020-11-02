Clinical Trials of Israeli Coronavirus Vaccine Underway

JNS.org – The first Israeli SARS-CoV-2 vaccine was administered at Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan on Sunday to the first volunteer in a clinical trial.

The vaccine, called “BriLife,” was developed by the Israel Institute of Biological Research (IIBR), which has prepared 25,000 doses ahead of the 80-person trial. Half of the volunteers will be given the vaccine (or a placebo) at Hadassah University Medical Center in Jerusalem and half at Sheba Medical Center.

In the first stage of the trials, the volunteers, ages 18 to 55, will be monitored for antibodies and side effects for three weeks after receiving an injection (vaccine or placebo). The second, wider stage is set to begin in December and will involve extensive safety tests on a group of 960 healthy volunteers in several medical centers across Israel. The third and final phase, which is scheduled for April or May, depending on the success of the first two stages, will test the vaccine’s efficacy with the participation of up to 30,000 volunteers.

The first dose was administered on Sunday at Sheba to Segev Harel, 26. The second was given to 34-year-old Anar Ottolenghi at Hadassah.

Related coverage Rise in New Israeli COVID-19 Cases Sparks Concern JNS.org - The Israel Defense Forces’ coronavirus task force warned on Monday that the rise in COVID-19 morbidity over the...