Suspected Gaza Drone Found in Southern Israel Field

November 2, 2020 12:38 pm
Suspected Gaza Drone Found in Southern Israel Field

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A drone launched from Gaza that landed in southern Israel, Nov. 2, 2020. Photo: Telegram screenshot.

A drone suspected to have been launched from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip was found in a field in southern Israel on Monday.

The Israeli daily Yediot Aharonot reported that the drone set off an infiltration alert, prompting the Israeli Air Force to dispatch fighter planes to intercept it.

The drone was apparently too small to be detected by the planes, and seemingly crashed on its own in an open field.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Office issued a statement saying, “Earlier today, fighter jets were scrambled to the Gaza Strip area following suspicion that an aircraft had penetrated Israeli territory from the territory of the Strip.”

Ground searches were subsequently conducted, leading to the discovery of the drone.

The IDF was investigating the incident.

