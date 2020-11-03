Senior Campaign Official Says Biden Would Keep Golan Heights Recognition

JNS.org – Were former US Vice President and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to be elected, he would likely not reverse the US recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, a senior Biden campaign official told JNS.

When asked if Biden would maintain the recognition in March 2019 by US President Donald Trump, the senior official said, “I don’t think a Biden administration would reverse that,” adding that “it was de facto recognized anyway. It was largely symbolic. It didn’t really change the calculus either by the United States or Israel or any of the neighboring nations.”

Biden, who faces Trump on Nov. 3, has said that he would leave the US embassy in Jerusalem, despite disagreeing with its relocation from Tel Aviv in May 2018, five months after Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.