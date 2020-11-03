Tuesday, November 3rd | 16 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Senior Campaign Official Says Biden Would Keep Golan Heights Recognition

GoFundMe Blocks BDS Group From Withdrawing Funds on Its Platform

Lessons From a Terrorist’s Death

Mahmoud Abbas Is Waiting for a Biden Administration

Is There a Way Back From a Broken Political Culture?

Top Four Expectations From the Next US Administration Regarding Israel’s Security

Americans Go to Polls After Tumultuous Campaign Marked by Division, Coronavirus

Florida Principal in Holocaust Denial Scandal Fired Again by School Board Following Protests

At Least 2 Killed in ‘Repulsive’ Terror Attack Near Main Synagogue in Austrian Capital of Vienna

French Jews Praise Interior Minister’s Ban on Violent Turkish Neo-Fascist Group

November 3, 2020 10:12 am
0

Senior Campaign Official Says Biden Would Keep Golan Heights Recognition

avatar by JNS.org

An IDF soldier walks past armored Israeli military vehicles in the Golan Heights, March 25, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad / File.

JNS.org – Were former US Vice President and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to be elected, he would likely not reverse the US recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, a senior Biden campaign official told JNS.

When asked if Biden would maintain the recognition in March 2019 by US President Donald Trump, the senior official said, “I don’t think a Biden administration would reverse that,” adding that “it was de facto recognized anyway. It was largely symbolic. It didn’t really change the calculus either by the United States or Israel or any of the neighboring nations.”

Biden, who faces Trump on Nov. 3, has said that he would leave the US embassy in Jerusalem, despite disagreeing with its relocation from Tel Aviv in May 2018, five months after Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.