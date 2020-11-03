Tuesday, November 3rd | 16 Heshvan 5781

November 3, 2020 10:08 am
0

US Jewish Officials on Alert for Potential Election-Related Civil Unrest

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots, on Election Day, at Dryland United Church of Christ, in Lower Nazareth, Pennsylvania, Nov. 3, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Rachel Wisniewski.

US Jewish officials are on alert for potential civil unrest following Tuesday’s contentious presidential election.

A bulletin issued on Monday by the Secure Community Network (SCN) — the official security arm of the Jewish Federations of North America (JNFA) and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations (CoP) — said, “At this time, there are currently no known credible threats directed at Jewish institutions or organizations as it relates to the current social and political atmosphere or related extremist activity surrounding the 2020 elections. However, the possibility remains that the Jewish community may be affected by reactions to the outcome of the 2020 election. Heightened emotions continue to surround the election, which may drive an elevated threat environment at least through early 2021.”

“It remains likely that violent extremists will target individuals or institutions that represent symbols of their grievances, as well as grievances based on political affiliation or perceived policy position, which increases the potential of politically or ideologically motivated threats against the Jewish community,” the bulletin added.

The bulletin urged the adoption of “a robust preparedness posture for our organizations and communities.”

“It is also encouraged that leaders proactively implement facility and security best practices that effectively address different areas of vulnerability and methods of attacks,” SCN added.

Suspicious activities should be reported to local law enforcement agencies, as well as SCN itself, the bulletin said.

