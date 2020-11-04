Palestinian Security Officer Killed After Opening Fire at Israeli Troops

A Palestinian man fired a pistol at Israeli soldiers in the West Bank on Wednesday and was killed by them, a military spokesman said, and Palestinians identified the dead man as an officer in their security forces.

There were no Israeli casualties in the incident at a roadside military position near the Palestinian city of Nablus.

A Palestinian security official named the dead man as Bilal Rawajba, a Preventive Security Service officer and resident of a village outside Nablus.

Rawajba had been expected to drive from home to his workplace on Wednesday, the official said.