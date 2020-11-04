Wednesday, November 4th | 17 Heshvan 5781

November 4, 2020 9:08 am
Palestinian Security Officer Killed After Opening Fire at Israeli Troops

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli forces gather at the scene of an incident at the Hawara checkpoint, near the Palestinian city of Nablus, in the West Bank, Nov. 4, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mohamad Torokman.

A Palestinian man fired a pistol at Israeli soldiers in the West Bank on Wednesday and was killed by them, a military spokesman said, and Palestinians identified the dead man as an officer in their security forces.

There were no Israeli casualties in the incident at a roadside military position near the Palestinian city of Nablus.

A Palestinian security official named the dead man as Bilal Rawajba, a Preventive Security Service officer and resident of a village outside Nablus.

Rawajba had been expected to drive from home to his workplace on Wednesday, the official said.

