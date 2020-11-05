Iran Unveils New Ballistic Missile Launcher Platform

i24 News – Iran unveiled Wednesday a new domestically-developed ballistic missile launcher platform it claims to be using at its underground launch pads.

In a video posted on YouTube, the semi-official Iran’s Military Achievements Media posted footage of multiple ballistic missiles being stacked vertically in a line at a purported underground site.

The platform, which appears to be set on a rail track, is designed to deliver the projectiles one by one for launches in quick succession and somewhat resembles the magazine of a handgun or rifle.

The new system appears to increase the intensity of the strike launched from a single bunker, while also storing the missiles more effectively, taking up less space at the site.

According to the reports in regional media, the platform is produced by the aerospace arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

During the unveiling, IRGC chief Hassan Salami proclaimed “our missile power guarantees the withdrawal of enemies,” Iranian media report.

Earlier this year, Iran unveiled what it called “missile cities” — missile launch sites located deep underground to ensure their safety from airstrikes.

Tehran claimed to have established a multitude of those along its Gulf shoreline, cranking up the tensions in the region.