Thursday, November 5th | 18 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Unveils New Ballistic Missile Launcher Platform

Intellectual Property Left in a Vulnerable Position in Israel-UAE Peace Accords

Israel’s Netanyahu Vows Strengthened Ties With Malawi After Announced Jerusalem Embassy Move

UN ‘Decolonization’ Committee Passes Slew of Anti-Israel Resolutions by Large Majority

Israeli Minister Warns Potential Biden Policy Change on Iran Could Lead to War

Next Congress Likely to Continue a Strong Jewish Presence

Erdan: UN Resolutions Only Perpetuate Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Jordan Records 62 COVID Deaths, Highest Daily Toll Since Start of Pandemic

Netanyahu: Retail Shops to Reopen Sunday With Four-Customer Limit

Jordanian Officer Airlifted to Israeli Hospital for Emergency Treatment

November 5, 2020 1:14 pm
0

Israel’s Netanyahu Vows Strengthened Ties With Malawi After Announced Jerusalem Embassy Move

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Malawian Foreign Minister Eisenhower Mkaka and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet in Jerusalem, Nov. 5, 2020. Photo: Netanyahu’s official Facebook account.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosted Malawian Foreign Minister Eisenhower Mkaka for a meeting on Thursday in Jerusalem, just two days after it was announced that the southeastern African nation would move its embassy to the Jewish state’s capital city.

“It’s good to see you here in Jerusalem,” Netanyahu told his guest. “This is a great day because of your decision to move your embassy to Jerusalem, which is our eternal capital from the time of King David. So we welcome you as a friend. We welcome Malawi as a friend. We’ve always had excellent relations and they’re going to be even better.”

“I’ve been to Africa five times as prime minister,” Netanyahu added. “Before that, 20 years and more, no visits. So understand that I attach enormous importance to our relations with African countries, with your country as well. We’ve just had the establishment, our relations with Sudan and with Chad. This joins our African effort, which is a big effort, and we look forward to strengthening the ties between Israel and Malawi in agriculture, health, cybersecurity, every area that I think lends itself to cooperation.”

The Israeli leader concluded, “I welcome you in the spirit of cooperation and friendship. Welcome. Please convey my best wishes to the president [Lazarus Chakwera]. I look forward to seeing him here in the Malawi embassy in Jerusalem. As we say, ‘Next year in Jerusalem.'”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.