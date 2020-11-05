Israel’s Netanyahu Vows Strengthened Ties With Malawi After Announced Jerusalem Embassy Move

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosted Malawian Foreign Minister Eisenhower Mkaka for a meeting on Thursday in Jerusalem, just two days after it was announced that the southeastern African nation would move its embassy to the Jewish state’s capital city.

“It’s good to see you here in Jerusalem,” Netanyahu told his guest. “This is a great day because of your decision to move your embassy to Jerusalem, which is our eternal capital from the time of King David. So we welcome you as a friend. We welcome Malawi as a friend. We’ve always had excellent relations and they’re going to be even better.”

“I’ve been to Africa five times as prime minister,” Netanyahu added. “Before that, 20 years and more, no visits. So understand that I attach enormous importance to our relations with African countries, with your country as well. We’ve just had the establishment, our relations with Sudan and with Chad. This joins our African effort, which is a big effort, and we look forward to strengthening the ties between Israel and Malawi in agriculture, health, cybersecurity, every area that I think lends itself to cooperation.”

The Israeli leader concluded, “I welcome you in the spirit of cooperation and friendship. Welcome. Please convey my best wishes to the president [Lazarus Chakwera]. I look forward to seeing him here in the Malawi embassy in Jerusalem. As we say, ‘Next year in Jerusalem.'”