Thursday, November 5th | 18 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jordanian Officer Airlifted to Israeli Hospital for Emergency Treatment

US Seizes 27 Domain Names Allegedly Used By IRGC

Pro-BDS Candidates, Far-Right Greene Win Congressional Races

Federation Head: No Known Issues With Jewish Voters, Polling Places in US

Biden Gains Ground in White House Vote Count as Trump Mounts Legal Challenges

Will Russia Become Involved in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict?

The Only Language Iran Understands Is Sanctions

‘Flowers for Shabbat’: Healing Our Divisions

The Real Palestinian Pandemic: Political Sclerosis

Blaming the Victim: Theo van Gogh, Charlie Hebdo, the Media, and End of Free Speech

November 5, 2020 10:20 am
0

Jordanian Officer Airlifted to Israeli Hospital for Emergency Treatment

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

The intensive-care department at Hadassah Ein Karem Hospital in Jerusalem on Sept. 3, 2017. It now has state-of-the-art upgrades. Photo: Hadas Parush/Flash90.

JNS.org – A Jordanian army officer was airlifted to Israel on Wednesday for urgent medical treatment at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, according to senior Jordanian sources.

The hospital confirmed that “a Jordanian army officer was admitted to the medical center for treatment,” but did not elaborate further.

The officer’s identity has remained classified, and the nature of his condition was not disclosed.

The officer is in stable condition but not yet out of danger, according to the hospital.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.