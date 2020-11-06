Friday, November 6th | 19 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Renowned Israeli Poet Natan Zach Dies at Age 89

British Court Fines Islamist Satellite TV Channel for Antisemitic Propaganda

Jews in Germany ‘Still Endangered’ Says Community Head Ahead of Commemoration of 1938 Nazi Pogrom

US Imposes Sanctions on Lebanese President’s Son-in-Law Over Hezbollah Ties

Newly-Reelected Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Accuses Israel of ‘Ethnic Cleansing’

Trump Administration Advances $2.9 Billion Drone Sale to UAE – Sources

Iran Foreign Minister, in Ally Venezuela, Says US No Longer ‘Controls World’

Indian Ambassador Says Strategic Partnership With Israel Is Crucial to Coping With Fundamental Disruptions

What the Next US Administration Could Mean for Israel and the Middle East

Greek Court Convicts Newspaper Publisher for Defaming Jewish Leader

November 6, 2020 12:38 pm
0

British Court Fines Islamist Satellite TV Channel for Antisemitic Propaganda

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

UK-based Islamist broadcaster, Islam Channel. Image: Screenshot.

An Islamist satellite TV channel has been fined $27,000 by a court in the United Kingdom for broadcasting antisemitic propaganda about Jews.

The London-based Islam Channel station was investigated by Ofcom — the UK’s official agency dealing with broadcasters — following complaints about a program it ran in 2018.

A religious education series on the history of the Qur’an was deemed to have broken the broadcasting code. A segment of the program accused Jewish people of corrupting holy books and seeking the destruction of Islam in both ancient and more recent times.

It characterized Jewish people as “tyrannical” and having an “evil mind.”

Related coverage

November 6, 2020 12:14 pm
0

Jews in Germany ‘Still Endangered’ Says Community Head Ahead of Commemoration of 1938 Nazi Pogrom

Germany's Jewish community on Friday marked the upcoming anniversary of the most infamous pogrom carried out by the Nazi authorities...

It also associated them with “tyranny,” “oppression,” “troublemaking” and “poisonous acts.”

“Ofcom’s breach decision found an episode of the program ‘The Rightly Guided Khalifas’ contained uncontextualized antisemitic hate speech which amounted to the abuse or derogatory treatment of Jewish people,” Ofcom said in a statement.

“The program also used further negative and stereotypical terms to describe Jewish people,” the statement continued. “We considered this constituted abusive and derogatory treatment of Jewish people.”

The decision marks the second time the Islam Channel has been sanctioned by the regulator.

It had previously been fined $40,000 after presenters condoned marital rape and violence against women.

In one instance, preacher Sheikh Abdul Majid Ali described women who wore perfume in public places as “prostitutes.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.