Irish Holocaust Rescuer Mary Elmes Honored With New Bridge in City of Cork

An Irish woman who saved more than 200 Jewish children from Nazi concentration camps has been posthumously honored in her home city of Cork.

A cycle and footbridge named after Mary Elmes was opened in Cork on Friday, the European Union’s office in Ireland tweeted.

Dubbed Ireland’s “Oskar Schindler” for her rescue efforts, Elmes was born in Cork in 1908. Educated in Dublin and London, Elmes went to Spain during the Civil War there where she worked in a children’s hospital.

In 1942, Elmes was in Nazi-occupied France where she resolved to protect Jewish children from deportation to the concentration camps. She ferried more than 200 children to safe houses and other addresses, often hiding them in the trunk of her car.

Related coverage British Court Fines Islamist Satellite TV Channel for Antisemitic Propaganda An Islamist satellite TV channel has been fined $27,000 by a court in the United Kingdom for broadcasting antisemitic propaganda...

In 1943, Elmes was captured and interrogated by the Nazis, who sentenced her to six months in a Gestapo-run prison near Paris.

After the war, she moved to the southwest of France, where she married and had two children. Elmes passed away in 2002.

In 2o15, she was posthumously awarded the title of “Righteous Among the Nations” by Yad Vashem, Israel’s national memorial to the Holocaust — the only Irish citizen to have received that honor.