Friday, November 6th | 19 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: San Francisco State University Facing Federal Probe for Leila Khaled Event

Biden Close to White House Victory as He Builds Leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia

Trump Edged Biden 50%-49% in Georgia Jewish Vote, Survey Shows

Irish Holocaust Rescuer Mary Elmes Honored With New Bridge in City of Cork

Renowned Israeli Poet Natan Zach Dies at Age 89

British Court Fines Islamist Satellite TV Channel for Antisemitic Propaganda

Jews in Germany ‘Still Endangered’ Says Community Head Ahead of Commemoration of 1938 Nazi Pogrom

US Imposes Sanctions on Lebanese President’s Son-in-Law Over Hezbollah Ties

Newly-Reelected Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Accuses Israel of ‘Ethnic Cleansing’

Trump Administration Advances $2.9 Billion Drone Sale to UAE – Sources

November 6, 2020 12:14 pm
0

Jews in Germany ‘Still Endangered’ Says Community Head Ahead of Commemoration of 1938 Nazi Pogrom

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Storefronts of Jewish-owned businesses damaged during the ‘Reichspogromnacht’ in Berlin, Germany, November 1938. Photo: United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Germany’s Jewish community on Friday marked the upcoming anniversary of the most infamous pogrom carried out by the Nazi authorities with a warning that Jewish life in the country was “still endangered.”

“Jewish life is still endangered and is not accepted by all people as a natural part of society,” Josef Schuster — president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany — declared. “In addition to growing right-wing extremism and the permanent threat of Islamists, the Corona crisis has also led to an increase in antisemitism.”

Schuster’s observation came in a statement to mark the 82nd anniversary on Monday of ‘Reichspogromnacht‘ — a night of arrests, mob violence and arson against Jews, their property and communal institutions that raged across Germany and Austria on the night of Nov. 9-10, 1938.

“Every generation must come to terms with this chapter of German history anew in order to learn from the past,” Schuster stated. “In view of the dwindling number of contemporary witnesses, the concentration camp memorial sites in particular need sufficient state support. After all, they leave a lasting impression on visitors, helping to promote tolerance and the protection of minorities.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.