November 8, 2020 12:59 pm
0

Report: Abbas Plans to Ask Biden to Return US Embassy to Tel Aviv

avatar by i24 News

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, Sept. 26, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Lucas Jackson.

i24 News – Ramallah is planning to ask President-elect Joe Biden to immediately relocate the US embassy in Jerusalem back to Tel Aviv and rescind the Trump administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Israel Hayom reported on Sunday.

Citing Palestinian Authority senior adviser Nabil Shaath, the Hebrew-language daily said that President Mahmoud Abbas has already sent covert communications to Biden stating that he is willing to return to US-brokered peace talks with Israel.

But the Palestinian president emphasized that would only occur if talks resumed where they left off in 2016, under the Barack Obama administration.

Moreover, Shaath said that his government will demand the United States reopen the Palestinian diplomatic mission in Washington, which has been shuttered since 2018 and renew American aid to Ramallah via the United Nations refugee agency UNWRA.

On Sunday, Abbas extended his congratulations to Biden following his election victory over US President Donald Trump, saying he was looking forward to working with the new administration “to strengthen the Palestinian-American relations and to achieve freedom, independence, justice, and dignity for our people, as well as to work for peace, stability and security for all in our region and the world.”

Abbas’ message, however, was only delivered some 15 hours after Biden was declared president and most world leaders had sent their congratulations.

