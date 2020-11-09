Monday, November 9th | 22 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The Biggest IPO in Israeli History? Israeli Tech Giant Sets Sights on $8 Billion Offering

Israel: Shin Bet Reveals Hamas Efforts to Recruit Minors for West Bank Attacks

Iran Reports Record Daily Coronavirus Cases of 10,463

In Surprise Move, Third Top Israeli Health Official Resigns

Pottery Juglet Containing 1,000-Year-Old Gold Coins Unearthed in Jerusalem

On Kristallnacht Anniversary, Presidents of Israel, Austria, Germany Call for Stand Against Hatred

Saudi Arabia Congratulates Biden on His Win

Israel Approves Establishment of New Western Negev Town

‘Great Day for Humanity’: Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Over 90 Percent Effective

Loved or Hated, Trump Stamped His Face on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

November 9, 2020 10:28 am
0

Iran Reports Record Daily Coronavirus Cases of 10,463

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

People wearing masks walk on a promenade, amid a rise in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Tehran, Iran, Oct. 23, 2020. Photo: Majid Asgaripour / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

Iran’s Health Ministry reported on Monday a rise of 10,463 in the number of daily coronavirus cases, bringing total cases in the Middle East’s worst-affected country to 692,949.

Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 458 people had died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 38,749.

Iran’s government has imposed restrictions as the country battles a third wave of the virus. Starting on Tuesday, for one month, all non-essential businesses must close at 6 p.m., Iranian media reported.

Some hospitals have run out of beds to treat new patients, Nader Tavakkoli, a member of Iran’s national coronavirus task force told the ISNA news agency.

“Beds allocated for coronavirus patients are full at hospitals,” Tavakkoli said. “We should have a temporary phase of two weeks closure in Tehran to control the wave of the disease … meanwhile we can get into planning.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.