Modest Funeral Under Covid Regulations Pays Tribute to Influence of Late UK Chief Rabbi Lord Sacks

The former British Chief Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks was buried on Sunday at a modest funeral that was conducted in accordance with coronavirus social-distancing guidelines.

Only 30 mourners — the maximum allowed under the UK government’s rules — attended a service that would ordinarily have attracted a presence of several hundred, among them senior politicians, Jewish leaders and representatives of other faiths.

Among the absentees was Sack’s successor as chief rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, who was unable to take part due to being in quarantine.

The hesped, or eulogy, composed by Rabbi Mirvis was instead delivered by Rabbi Mordechai Ginsbury of Hendon United Synagogue in London.

Mirvis reflected in his eulogy that it was “difficult if not impossible to think of Rabbi Sacks” — whose passing from cancer was announced on Saturday — “in the past tense.”

An emotional eulogy was delivered by Gila Sacks, a daughter of Rabbi Lord Sacks.

“That single belief — that nothing was inevitable, that no problems were too big for people to try to solve, that things could always be changed and people can always change them — that belief shaped everything else,” she recalled in describing her father’s influence.

Watch Gila Sacks, daughter of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, deliver a moving eulogy at her father’s funeral: