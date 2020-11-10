Tuesday, November 10th | 23 Heshvan 5781

First Direct Tourist Flight From Israel to UAE Touches Down in Dubai

avatar by JNS.org

A Flydubai airplane is pictured in the sky over Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 13, 2014. Photo: Reuters / Jan Seba.

JNS.org – A Flydubai flight carrying Israeli tourists landed in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday at the Dubai International Airport.

Hussein Suleiman, the head of a delegation of Arab businessmen on the flight, said, “There is no doubt that the normalization between Israel and the UAE will bring good things and benefit to the Arabs inside Israel. There is no doubt about that,” according to the AP.

“We are supportive of this deal and of the normalization [of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates], and we are here today to normalize the normalization in reality,” he said.

The flight took around three hours and crossed over Saudi Arabia.

