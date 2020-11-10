Neo-Nazi Activist Spreads Hate Flyers Attacking Jews and Blacks in San Antonio, Texas

Residents of San Antonio, Texas, were subjected to lurid white supremacist propaganda in the form of leaflets and flyers distributed last weekend by a local neo-Nazi.

Individual flyers and Ziploc bags filled with multiple racist and antisemitic leaflets were left outside homes in several neighborhoods in the city’s Northside district, NBC‘s local affiliate reported.

Bearing Nazi swastikas and other white power symbols, the flyers were distributed by a neo-Nazi group calling itself the “14First Foundation.”

The group’s name is a reference to the “14 words” maxim adopted by many white supremacist cults, that declare, “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.”

Related coverage Coronavirus Restrictions Finally Eased in Brooklyn Orthodox Neighborhoods, but Economic Pain Remains The coronavirus hotspot in the Brooklyn neighborhoods that are home to large communities of Orthodox Jews shifted from a "red"...

Local journalist Joe Galli managed to make contact with the individual responsible for distributing the flyers, which attacked Jews and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The man, Ronald Murray, described himself as the “vice president” of the 14First Foundation in an interview with Galli.

Murray explained that he had targeted these specific neighborhoods because they were largely white and affluent.

“Obviously the individuals that I am reaching out to and desiring to are going to be white individuals,” he said. “So, when it’s all said and done, those are the individuals that I am trying to get my message across to.”

Despite his proud use of the swastika and other symbols beloved of neo-Nazis, Murray told Galli that he objected to the use of the word “Nazi.”

“I do not find the term ‘Nazi’ to be respectful at all or even an appropriate term. I am a national socialist,” he stated.

Residents of the neighborhoods targeted by Murray expressed disgust at the content of the flyers.

“I feel sorry for them and also I get angry because this hateful rhetoric does not belong to America you know,” said Claudia Silva, a resident of the Stone Oak neighborhood. “These white supremacists and their mentality is just ignorant and hateful and has no room in society today. We fought a war for this and they lost. What kind of mentality do you have in the 21st-century to continue doing that?”

In a statement on Monday, the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) in San Antonio condemned the flyers.

“We call on people of all races, ethnic backgrounds, and faiths to peacefully work together to defeat antisemitism, hatred, racism, and bigotry in any form,’’ the JCRC said.

While no crime was committed in the distribution of the leaflets, local police and the FBI assured the community that they were monitoring the situation.

“We are aware of the flyers left in neighborhoods in Hollywood Park and Stone Oak this weekend,” said Special Agent Michelle Lee. “We remain in regular contact with local authorities. If in the course of the local investigation, information comes to light of a potential federal violation, the FBI is prepared to investigate.”