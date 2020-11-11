Wednesday, November 11th | 24 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel, Lebanon Resume Talks on Disputed Maritime Border

Remembering Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks

What Biden’s Victory Means for Turkey

Why Religious Terrorist Groups Are Often the Hardest to Defeat

Jewish Veterans Face Aging and COVID as They Faced Wartime

Why Biden’s Israel Policies Should Mirror Trump

Joe Biden Is Pro-Israel, but Hasn’t Hesitated to Criticize It

Examining Israel’s Foreign Policy and the Diplomatic History of the Jewish People

Religion as Indispensable to the Social Order

Now The New York Times Wants to Cancel the Word ‘Aliyah’

November 11, 2020 7:08 am
0

Israel, Lebanon Resume Talks on Disputed Maritime Border

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

UNIFIL peacekeepers drive in a vehicle in Naqoura, in southern Lebanon, near the border with Israel, Oct. 13, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Aziz Taher.

Israel and Lebanon resumed US-mediated talks on Wednesday over their disputed Mediterranean Sea border, that has held up hydrocarbon exploration in the potentially gas-rich area, a source and Lebanon‘s state news agency said.

The longtime foes held three rounds of talks last month hosted by the United Nations at a peacekeeper base in southern Lebanon which the UN and the United States had described as “productive.”

But sources had said that gaps between the sides remain large after they each presented contrasting maps outlining proposed borders that actually increased the size of the disputed area.

Israel already pumps gas from huge offshore fields, but Lebanon — which has yet to find commercial gas reserves in its own waters — is desperate for cash from foreign donors as it faces the worst economic crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war.

Related coverage

November 10, 2020 3:24 pm
0

Israeli Parliament Approves Deal Establishing Ties With Bahrain

Israel's parliament on Tuesday approved a US-brokered deal establishing formal relations with Bahrain, by a vote of 62 lawmakers in...

The meetings are the culmination of three years of diplomacy by Washington, and follow a series of deals under which three Arab nations — the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan — agreed to establish full relations with Israel.

Lebanon has said its talks are strictly limited to their disputed boundary.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.