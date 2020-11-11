Jewish Groups in North America and UK Commemorate Veterans Day

As Veterans Day was marked on Wednesday, Jewish organizations in North America and the United Kingdom honored service members, Jewish and non-Jewish, who fought throughout the histories of the US, Canada and Great Britain.

The US-based Jewish War Veterans group tweeted, “On this Veterans Day 2020, we celebrate and thank all those who took up the call of liberty to fight on behalf of the American people here at home and around the world.”

The Jewish Community Centers of North America held a Facebook screening of a video about Jewish veterans, pointing out, “Like Americans of many faiths and backgrounds, Jews have served in uniform since the Revolutionary War. Their duty, heroism, and deep commitment to protect the rights and freedoms we all enjoy are an important and valued part of the American Jewish community’s story.”

The Royal Air Force (RAF) Museum in London honored Jewish women who fought in the British military during World War II.

As part of the commemorations, professional soccer player Emma Hayes interviewed one of the veterans, Ruth Bourne, saying, “It’s important we still share these fascinating stories such as Ruth’s, as they offer a powerful window to the past, through which we can make links to today and use their stories to inspire future generations and ensure their legacy continues.”

Maggie Appleton MBE, CEO of the RAF Museum, said, “The stories of these exceptional Jewish women are an inspiration to us all.”

In Canada, B’nai Brith held a virtual Remembrance Day Commemoration honoring Jewish veterans.

Norman Gardner, post commander of the Toronto Jewish War Veterans of Canada, pointed out, “Thirty-nine percent of all the Jewish males in Canada at the time of the Second World War served in the armed forces. The Jewish contribution was the highest one of any ethnic group in the country at the time.”

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) of the Jewish Federations of Canada tweeted, “On this and every day, we pay tribute to the Jewish War Veterans of Canada for their service and dedication to our country. We are now and will remain forever in their debt.”