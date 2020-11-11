Wednesday, November 11th | 24 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Lebanon’s Hezbollah Chief Gloats Over Trump’s ‘Humiliating Downfall’ in US Election

Israeli and Sudanese UN Envoys Meet for First Time Since Countries Normalized Ties

Far-Right Extremists Mar Commemorations in Germany of Nazi Pogrom of November 1938

Israel’s Netanyahu Expects Deal With Pfizer to Buy Covid-19 Vaccine

Jewish Groups in North America and UK Commemorate Veterans Day

‘Iron Chef America’ Host Alton Brown Apologizes for ‘Poor Taste’ in Comment About Auschwitz Uniforms

Iran Finishes Moving First Batch of Advanced Centrifuges Underground

UK PM Johnson Pays Tribute to Late Rabbi Lord Sacks in Remarks to British Parliament

NASCAR Driver Indefinitely Suspended Over Swastika Tweet

Turkey’s Erdogan Congratulates US President-Elect Biden for Election Win

November 11, 2020 10:27 am
0

Pompeo to Visit Israel, Gulf States on Whirlwind 10-Day Tour

avatar by i24 News

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stand inside a sukkah in Jerusalem, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Photo: Sebastian Scheiner / Pool via Reuters.

i24 News – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to the Middle East on Friday for a 10-day tour during which he is expected to make stops in Israel, the Arab Gulf states, and Europe.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Pompeo is expected to hold talks with the leaders of seven different countries, with his first stop in Europe to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The top diplomat will then sojourn in Istanbul and meet with the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, Bartholomew I, “to discuss religious issues in Turkey and the region and to promote our strong stance on religious freedom around the world,” the State Department said in a statement.

Pompeo will also make an appearance in Tbilisi, Georgia before meeting Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, where the two are expected to discuss the Abraham Accords “and our joint efforts to address Iran’s malign activities.”

Following his visit to the Jewish state, Pompeo is set to meet with UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayd, Israel’s newest regional ally, in Abu Dhabi “to discuss security cooperation and regional issues.”

Pompeo’s final stop will take him to Riyadh where he will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the State Department said in its press release.

The Secretary of State is also slated to meet with the Qatari royal family during his trip.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.