Campus Chabad in Kentucky Again Discovers Vandalism to Its Sign, Menorah

JNS.org – Police in Lexington, Ky., are investigating the vandalism of a menorah and sign at Chabad at the University of Kentucky Jewish Student Center. This is the fourth time that the sign has been vandalized over the years and comes just months after the Chabad-Lubavitch emissary received threats over the phone.

No one has been arrested yet for the vandalism. Several security cameras are stationed outside of the Chabad center, and an individual is going through the video for clues to the perpetrator.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, co-director of the campus center, discovered that the menorah had been shifted off its base and the sign bent in half on Sunday. “Because this has happened before, we have a very strong sign, and it took a lot of force to bend it,” said Litvin, who immediately called the police.

It was in mid-August when, following the release of neo-Nazi fliers in a neighboring community, Litvin received a call from a member of the group who told him, “My Jewish blood will not protect me.’ ”

Related coverage Far-Right Extremists Mar Commemorations in Germany of Nazi Pogrom of November 1938 As Germany marked the 82nd anniversary earlier this week of the atrocities committed by the Nazis during "Reichspogromnacht," far-right extremists...