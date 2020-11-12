Thursday, November 12th | 25 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Demands Unconditional Release of Jewish Man Held Prisoner by Houthi Rebels in Yemen

Report: Pompeo to Make Historic Visit to Israeli Settlement in West Bank

Morocco Warmly Praised for National School Curriculum Teaching Judaism

Despite Covid-19 Pandemic, UN’s World Health Organization Spends Four Hours Bashing Israel

Jewish Actor Calls Out Hollywood for Employing Mel Gibson Despite His Past Antisemitic Remarks

Antisemitic Greek Paper Under Fire for Conspiracy-Laden Attack on Jewish CEO of Pfizer

Israeli Judoka Inbar Lanir Wins Gold at European Championships

Arabs States Draw Closer to Israel to Counter Non-Arab Powers Turkey and Iran

Israeli Cybersecurity Giant Tracks Ransom Payments From New Cyber Attack To Iranian Nationals

Far-Right Polish Independence Day March Draws Thousands Despite Ban

November 12, 2020 3:14 pm
0

US Demands Unconditional Release of Jewish Man Held Prisoner by Houthi Rebels in Yemen

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A Houthi supporter looks on as he carries a weapon during a gathering in Sanaa, Yemen, April 2, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mohamed al-Sayaghi / File.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has demanded the immediate release of a Jewish man in Yemen who has been held hostage by Iran-backed Houthi rebels for the last four years.

In an official statement, Pompeo called on the Houthis — who have been waging a civil war against the Saudi-backed government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

“The United States stands with the Yemeni Jewish community in calling for the immediate and unconditional release of Levi Salem Musa Marhabi,” Pompeo stated on Tuesday. “Mr. Marhabi has been wrongfully detained by the Houthi militia for four years, despite a court ordering his release in September 2019.”

The statement observed that Marhabi’s  “health continues to deteriorate as he languishes in a Sana’a prison, where the threat of contracting COVID-19 is a real possibility.  Mr. Marhabi is one member of an ever-shrinking community of Yemeni Jews, who have been an important part of Yemen’s diverse social fabric for thousands of years.”

Related coverage

November 12, 2020 1:38 pm
0

Morocco Warmly Praised for National School Curriculum Teaching Judaism

Morocco has introduced a component covering its storied Jewish community into the national curriculum for school students, earning praise from...

The statement concluded: “We call on the Houthis to respect religious freedom, stop oppressing Yemen’s Jewish population, and immediately release Levi Salem Musa Marhabi.”

Between 50 and 100 Jews are estimated to live in Yemen, where the Jewish presence goes back to the 3rd century.

Over the summer, unverified reports appeared in the Arabic press that Jews had been violently assaulted and forced to abandon their properties by Houthi rebels in Kharif District of the ‘Amran Governorate, northwest of the capital Sana’a.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.