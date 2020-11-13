Friday, November 13th | 26 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

German Catholic and Protestant Churches Unite for ‘Jewish and Christian — Closer Than You Think’ Campaign

Top US Jewish Group Voices Alarm Over Iran’s Continued Violations of Nuclear Deal

Israeli Startup Raises $15 Million to Boost AI Due Diligence Platform

Will Biden Follow Obama’s Path on Iran or Forge His Own?

Post-Election: Examining Pro-Israel Records of Key Senate Races

Austrian Jews Record Average of 43 Antisemitic Attacks Each Month, New Report Shows

New York Incumbent Rep. Max Rose Concedes Loss

Iran Is Already Saying No to Joe Biden

Fatah Vows to Rebuild Home of Palestinian Who Stabbed Rabbi to Death

Federal Law Enforcement Charges Staten Island Man for Threatening Schumer, ‘Blow Up‘ FBI Building

November 13, 2020 11:28 am
0

German Catholic and Protestant Churches Unite for ‘Jewish and Christian — Closer Than You Think’ Campaign

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A ‘kippah rally’ in Berlin in April 2018 expressing solidarity with Germany’s Jewish community. Photo: Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch.

Germany’s Protestant and Catholic Churches are coming together in a joint campaign to fight antisemitic hatred of Jews under the slogan, “Jewish and Christian — closer than you think.”

The initiative — which will be launched in January — was announced on Thursday at a press conference in Berlin.

“It must be made clear that antisemitism is a sin and contradicts everything Christianity stands for,” Bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm — chair of the council of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD) — declared.

The “central element of the campaign will be posters for each month, based on festivals and traditions, that will point to similarities and differences between the two religions, and which can be displayed in churches and church institutions,” the EKD stated in a press release.

Related coverage

November 13, 2020 10:54 am
0

Top US Jewish Group Voices Alarm Over Iran’s Continued Violations of Nuclear Deal

A top American Jewish umbrella group expressed alarm on Thursday over a report published by the International Atomic Energy Agency...

One Jewish leader interviewed by the online newsletter of the World Council of Churches (WCC) warmly endorsed the campaign.

“I think it’s a good idea for such a poster series that presents what’s Christian and what’s Jewish alongside each other,” Rabbi Andreas Nachama — chair of the General Rabbinical Conference of Germany — said.

Nachama, who was involved in developing the campaign, noted its emergence during a period in which antisemitism has sharply increased in Germany.

“Churches are part of this society, so there will be antisemitism there as well, even though in my many encounters with Christians, I have not experienced this,” said Nachama.

Originating from an initiative of the Evangelical Church Berlin-Brandenburg-Silesian Oberlausitz, the campaign has developed into a Germany-wide ecumenical project which has been taken up and supported by the EKD and the German (Roman Catholic) Bishops’ Conference.

“We must not look away when Jews are insulted or attacked,” the Catholic bishop of Erfurt, Ulrich Neymeyr, declared. “And we must not ignore it when Jewish jokes are laughed at, when people go on about a supposed Jewish world conspiracy, or when the State of Israel is demonized.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.