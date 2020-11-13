Israeli Startup Raises $15 Million to Boost AI Due Diligence Platform

CTech – Israeli business intelligence startup Intelligo Group, which has developed an automated due diligence and personnel background platform based on AI (artificial intelligence), has announced a $15 million Series B financing round led by Behrens Investment Group and including several existing investors. Intelligo has raised a total of $22 million to date.

The company was founded in 2014 by CEO Shlomo Mirvis, Chief Research Officer Dana Rakovsky and COO Nadav Ellinson. Intelligo currently has more than 100 clients, including top corporations. The company employs 42 people and is in the process of adding to its workforce.

This fundraising round follows record demand for the company’s Clarity product, a one-stop platform delivering background checks and continuous monitoring with matchless ease, speed, and accuracy aimed at banks, institutional investors, capital allocators and law firms. Intelligo’s products are built using a proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning engine.

The company intends to use the proceeds from its funding round to expand its team and accelerate US expansion.

“Intelligo’s mission is to empower trust and manage risk,” said Shlomo Mirvis. “COVID-19 demonstrates the need for products that can be used anywhere, at any time, in a very simple and efficient manner. We designed Intelligo to offer the highest quality reports while being as easy to use as Amazon, Uber, or Netflix.”