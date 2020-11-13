Friday, November 13th | 26 Heshvan 5781

November 13, 2020 10:26 am
New York Incumbent Rep. Max Rose Concedes Loss

avatar by JNS.org

Newly-elected NY Congressman Max Rose following his 2018 midterms victory. Photo: via Reuters.

JNS.org – Incumbent Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.) conceded on Thursday to Republican New York State Assembly Member Nicole Malliotakis in the race for the US House of Representatives in New York’s 11th Congressional District.

Malliotakis received 57.9 percent of the vote, while Rose got 42.1 percent.

“As we continue to count every ballot and are on track to dramatically narrow the gap by tens of thousands of votes to a 4-5 point margin, it is now clear that we will fall short of 50.1 percent. I have called to congratulate Congresswoman-elect Malliotakis on her win and concede the race,” said Rose in a statement shared on Twitter.

Rose, a Jewish US Army veteran, emphasized the importance of unity and healing division between people. He was respected on both sides of the aisle for calling out antisemitism, including within his own party.

