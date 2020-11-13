St. Lawrence University Student Government Adopts Definition of Antisemitism

JNS.org – The student government at St. Lawrence University in New York unanimously passed a resolution on Wednesday night that calls on the school’s administration to adopt the widely accepted International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

The IHRA definition says: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

In a statement, Achiad Kalman, president of the Students Supporting Israel chapter at SLU, said the resolution’s passage was “a big step towards combating antisemitism and ensuring the safety of the St. Lawrence Jewish community.”

Out of 2,392 undergraduates, about 50 are Jewish, or 2 percent of the undergraduate population. There are just 42 graduate students, with none recorded as Jewish, according to Hillel International.