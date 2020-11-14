Saturday, November 14th | 27 Heshvan 5781

Egypt Showcases Scores of 25,000-Year-Old Coffins

November 14, 2020 3:29 pm
Egypt Showcases Scores of 25,000-Year-Old Coffins

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An archaeologist works on an a sarcophagus, around 2,500 years old, from the newly discovered burial site near Egypt’s Saqqara necropolis, during a presentation in Giza, Egypt November 14, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Egypt on Saturday showcased more than 100 coffins dating back 25,000 years, the latest and largest find this year in the vast burial ground of the Saqqara Necropolis.

The 6th Dynasty coffins – sealed, finely painted and well-preserved – were of a higher quality than previous finds there, said the secretary-general of the supreme council of antiquities, Mostafa Waziri, suggesting they belonged to higher ranking families.

Fifty-nine coffins were unearthed in August at the same UNESCO world heritage site. More treasures are expected to be found there, said Waziri.

The newly-discovered coffins, plus associated mummies and artefacts, will go on display at the Grand Egyptian Museum, which is expected to open next year.

