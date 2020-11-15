Netanyahu Warns Gaza Terror Groups After Rocket Attack: Price of Aggression ‘Will Be Heavy, Very Heavy’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stark warning to Gaza’s terrorist organizations on Sunday following an overnight rocket attack, saying the price for further attacks “will be heavy, very heavy.”

Rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward central and southern Israel overnight Saturday, setting off air raid sirens but causing no injuries.

Shortly after, the IDF scrambled fighter jets and attack helicopters, as well as tanks on the ground, to launch a series of retaliatory strikes against terrorist infrastructure in the Strip.

Netanyahu responded to the incident at the opening of the weekly cabinet meeting, saying, “I never give details of our operational plans, but I say to them — the price of continuing the aggression will be heavy, very heavy.”

“We will not accept any aggression against the State of Israel and Israeli citizens,” he continued. “I warn the terror organizations in Gaza: even during the time of the corona crisis, don’t test us.”

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also warned Gaza’s terrorists, saying, “Our reaction this morning was swift and immediate, and it was definitely not the last.”

“We are taking action so that quiet will be maintained,” he added.