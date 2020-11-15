Report: Al-Qaeda Deputy Assassinated in Iran Was Planning Attacks Against Jews, Israelis

i24 News – The al-Qaeda terror mastermind allegedly taken out in Iran by Israeli agents at Washington’s behest was planning attacks on Jewish and Israeli targets at the time of his death, a Hebrew-language outlet reported Saturday.

The New York Times reported Friday that Abdullah Ahmad Abdullah, al-Qaeda’s second-in-command indicted in the United States for the 1998 bombings of its embassies in Tanzania and Kenya, was shot and killed in Tehran by two Israeli operatives on a motorcycle.

“Abu Muhammad al-Masri was also planning attacks against Israelis and Jews around the world,” Channel 12 News reported Saturday, referring to Abdullah by his nom de guerre.

While the Times report claimed that the hitmen were Mossad agents, the Israeli outlet said that the gunmen were likely “foreign operatives activated by Israel.”

Tehran has dismissed the report altogether, saying that the US and Israel, “try to shift the responsibility for the criminal acts of al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups in the region and link Iran to such groups with lies and by leaking made-up information to the media.”