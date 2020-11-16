Monday, November 16th | 29 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

In the Absence of Acquisitions, IPOs Are Swooping in to Save the Israeli Tech Scene

Pushing Holocaust Denial, Iranian Media Claims Jews Perpetrated Sixth-Century Genocide in Yemen

Israel Demands Apology From CNN Over Host Comparing Trump Presidency With Kristallnacht

Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine Hailed as Benefit of US-Israel Cooperation

Qatar FM: Normalization With Israel Undermines Palestinian Statehood Efforts

Parents of Jewish Kids Subjected to Antisemitic Bullying at Australian School ‘Disappointed’ by Official Report

European Research Council Awards €10 Million Collaborative Grant to Israeli, German Researchers

Terrorist Attacks Stark Reminder for European Jewry, Loud Alarm for General Society

A Jewish Guide to Biden’s Possible Picks for His Administration

Jewish Groups Look to US Congress Amid Alarming Rise in Hate Crimes Documented by FBI

November 16, 2020 12:38 pm
0

Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine Hailed as Benefit of US-Israel Cooperation

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Vials with stickers reading ‘COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only’ and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo, in this illustration taken on Oct. 31, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Dado Ruvic / Illustration / File.

America’s envoy to the Jewish state on Monday hailed US-Israel cooperation after Moderna announced that its experimental Covid-19 vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing the disease.

Noting that Moderna’s chief medical officer, Tal Zaks, was an Israeli who studied at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Ambassador David Friedman tweeted, “Another great example of Israelis and Americans working together to make the world a better place!”

Zaks told BBC News on Monday, “The overall effectiveness has been remarkable… it’s a great day.”

In early June, as reported by The Algemeiner, Zaks credited “the first-rate education” he got at Ben-Gurion University, but noted that the story of how Israel put him on his present course “actually starts from the times I was a medic in the IDF.”

At the time, Zaks predicted Massachusetts-based Moderna would be able to produce “a billion doses” of a Covid-19 vaccine in 2021.

Later in June, Israel signed a deal with Moderna for the future purchase of its vaccine.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.