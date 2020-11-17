Israeli PM Netanyahu Said to Have ‘Warm’ Phone Call With US President-Elect Biden

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin both spoke by phone with US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday, in their first conversations with him since his victory over President Donald Trump earlier this month.

Each had previously tweeted congratulatory messages to Biden.

In a statement on Tuesday’s call, Netanyahu’s office said, “In a warm conversation, the President-elect reiterated his deep commitment to the State of Israel and its security.”

“Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the special bond between Israel and the US is a fundamental component of Israel’s security and its policy,” the statement continued. “The two agreed to meet soon in order to discuss the many issues on the agenda and reiterated the need to continue bolstering the steadfast alliance between the US and Israel.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke this evening with US President-elect @JoeBiden. In a warm conversation, the President-elect reiterated his deep commitment to the State of Israel and its security. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 17, 2020

A readout provided by the Biden transition team said, “The president-elect thanked the prime minister for his congratulations and reiterated his steadfast support for Israel’s security and its future as a Jewish and democratic state. The president-elect noted that he expects to work closely with the prime minister to address the many challenges confronting our countries. The president-elect expressed his determination to ensure that the US-Israel relationship is strengthened and enjoys strong bipartisan support.”

Meanwhile, Rivlin described Biden as an “old friend of Israel” who “knows our friendship is based on values beyond partisan politics.”

“We have no doubt that under his leadership the United States is committed to our security and success,” he added.

Speaking just now with President-elect @JoeBiden to congratulate him, I said that as a old friend of #Israel he knows our friendship is based on values beyond partisan politics. We have no doubt that under his leadership the United States is committed to our security and success. pic.twitter.com/BLh9Dxl8A3 — Reuven Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi) November 17, 2020

The Biden transition team said, “The president-elect offered his gratitude for President Rivlin’s congratulations and underscored his deep commitment to Israel’s security and its future as a Jewish and democratic state. The president-elect noted that he looks forward to working with Israel to build an ever stronger partnership between our two countries.”