Israeli President, UAE Crown Prince Exchange Invitations for Visits

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin exchanged invitations on Tuesday to visit their respective countries, the UAE state news agency WAM reported, the latest step in Israel‘s thaw with Arab states.

In his letter, “the Israeli president expressed his deep thanks for the efforts made to sign the historic peace treaty, which launched a new phase of relations between the two countries,” WAM said.

For his part, the crown prince said an agreement on ties with Israel would “contribute to the stability of the entire region,” WAM reported.

The news agency did not say when the visits would take place.

Related coverage US Sending Delegation to Bahrain, Israel for First Direct Flight President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Avi Berkowitz, will lead a US delegation to Bahrain and Israel this week to discuss expanded...

The UAE and its Gulf neighbor Bahrain normalized relations with Israel in US-brokered deals signed in September in Washington, making them the first Arab states in a quarter century to establish formal ties with Israel.

Sudan has since indicated it will also establish ties.