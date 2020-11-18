Wednesday, November 18th | 2 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Imposes Fresh Iran-Related Sanctions, Targets Khamenei-Linked Foundation

UK Jews Welcome Labour Chief Starmer’s Move to Not Seat Corbyn in Parliament, but Demand More Action Against Antisemitism

Poll Finds Low Support for Israel Among Bahrainis, Despite High Parallel Israeli Support for Them

IDF Intelligence Unit Boasts First Breastfeeding Room

Anti-Jewish Discrimination ‘Totally Unacceptable,’ European Parliament President Tells Top Rabbinical Group

Israel Neonatalogy Report: Only 3.5 Percent of Newborns Contract COVID-19 From Infected Mothers

US Education Department to Investigate Antisemitism at University of Illinois

Survey: Working From Home May Cost Startup Nation Its Innovative Edge

Pentagon Senior Adviser Said US Support for Israel Was Due to ‘Israeli Lobby’ Money

Saudi Minister Says Kingdom Could Seek Nukes If Iran Obtains Them

November 18, 2020 9:54 am
0

Crisis-Weary Beirut Residents Defy New Lockdown Despite COVID Surge

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

People shop at a crowded market, in the Sabra suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, November 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mohamed Azakir.

Beirut’s popular Sabra market teemed with shoppers this week, some of them unmasked, in apparent defiance of a full national lockdown imposed on Saturday to stem a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

The Lebanese government ordered the two-week restrictions, including a 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on Sundays, as new daily infections rose above 1,000.

Lebanon reported 1,016 new infections on Monday, bringing its total to 106,446 cases and 827 deaths since Feb. 21.

After city streets and roads emptied on Sunday, pedestrians were back on Monday and some motorists could be seen flouting a re-imposed odd-even license plate alternate day driving rule.

Related coverage

November 18, 2020 12:14 pm
0

US Imposes Fresh Iran-Related Sanctions, Targets Khamenei-Linked Foundation

The United States on Wednesday imposed sweeping new sanctions targeting Iran, blacklisting a foundation controlled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei...

“This doesn’t work … As you can see, people are on the streets, they (authorities) should have, from the beginning, followed a certain plan that doesn’t harm the economy and goes along with our situation because we’re special in Lebanon,” taxi driver Mahdi Msheik told Reuters Television.

“Besides corona(virus), we have another crisis, the bank crisis. You can’t completely shut down because if you do, there are people who work on a daily basis, what do you do with them?”

Even before the pandemic, Lebanon was reeling from a financial crisis that crashed the currency and paralyzed banks, freezing savers out of their deposits.

“We’re going to get some food, but there’s no lockdown here. Go see the highways, no odd or even (car) plates, everyone’s out,” said Rami Fathalla, a beauty salon worker.

“More people are not complying and have no masks. This is wrong, especially in a popular market,” said Mohammed Noureddine as he shopped at Sabra market.

The new lockdown has, however, seen more checkpoints on highways, with police handing out tickets for those flouting rules.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.