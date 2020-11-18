Wednesday, November 18th | 2 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IDF Intelligence Unit Boasts First Breastfeeding Room

Israel Neonatalogy Report: Only 3.5 Percent of Newborns Contract COVID-19 From Infected Mothers

US Education Department to Investigate Antisemitism at University of Illinois

Survey: Working From Home May Cost Startup Nation Its Innovative Edge

Pentagon Senior Adviser Said US Support for Israel Was Due to ‘Israeli Lobby’ Money

Saudi Minister Says Kingdom Could Seek Nukes If Iran Obtains Them

Trump to Cut Troop Levels in Afghanistan, but Stops Short of Full Withdrawal

Iran’s Zarif Says Biden Can Lift Sanctions With ‘Three Executive Orders’

Biden Turns to Coronavirus as Trump Fights to Overturn Election

Israel Launches Airstrikes in Syria in Response to Explosive Devices Found on Border

November 18, 2020 10:43 am
0

IDF Intelligence Unit Boasts First Breastfeeding Room

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

The new breastfeeding room of IDF Unit 9900. Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

JNS.org – The servicewomen of Unit 9900, one of the highest classified intelligence units in the Israeli Defense Forces, recently pushed through a major shift in military policy that will make life easier for moms in uniform: Their unit now has a breastfeeding room.

The initiative began with a relatively embarrassing event. “I was hosting a delegation from abroad, and one of the visitors asked to pump milk for her baby,” said Major S., a software engineer in the unit. “I was lost for words. We didn’t have a nursing room. But I told the woman that, thanks to her, now we will.”

“Soldiers come up with new and creative ways to serve in the IDF every day. Work-life balance is one of the key considerations when it comes to choosing employment. The unit supports mothers and fathers who return from maternity and paternity leave and want to continue to provide their children with the best care,” the unit tweeted.

“The initiative has the full support of the unit and the unit commander. We hope that this will set a precedent, and many more nursing rooms will be created in the Intelligence Corps and the IDF in general.

Related coverage

November 18, 2020 10:38 am
0

Israel Neonatalogy Report: Only 3.5 Percent of Newborns Contract COVID-19 From Infected Mothers

JNS.org - Some 105,000 babies have been born in Israel since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, including 700 to...

“The room will help women and men understand that not only is their professional life being supported, but also their family lives. It makes a big difference to them,” said Major S.

The unit’s deputy unit commander, Lt. Col. R., added: “This nursing room is an important statement. The service people are being cared for. They are parents. They have other responsibilities, too. Creating this nursing room is a significant step for women and men alike.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.