November 18, 2020 2:54 pm
IDF Video Shows Retaliatory Strikes in Syria After Explosives Found on Golan Border

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An image of an Israeli strike on Syrian targets released by the IDF, Nov. 18, 2020. Photo: IDF / Twitter.

The Israeli military published a video on Wednesday showing its retaliatory strikes inside Syria the previous night after explosive devices were found on the border in the Golan Heights.

“The moment our fighter jets struck military targets belonging to the Iranian Quds Force & Syrian Armed Forces in Syria last night hours after we exposed an Iranian-led Syrian attack,” the IDF tweeted.

“Let this be a warning: If you attack Israel, we will defend ourselves,” it added.

Watch the video below:

