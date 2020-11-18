IDF Video Shows Retaliatory Strikes in Syria After Explosives Found on Golan Border

The Israeli military published a video on Wednesday showing its retaliatory strikes inside Syria the previous night after explosive devices were found on the border in the Golan Heights.

“The moment our fighter jets struck military targets belonging to the Iranian Quds Force & Syrian Armed Forces in Syria last night hours after we exposed an Iranian-led Syrian attack,” the IDF tweeted.

“Let this be a warning: If you attack Israel, we will defend ourselves,” it added.

Watch the video below: